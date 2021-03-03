A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kirkland Lake Gold, the Timiskaming Health Unit said Wednesday afternoon, after four positive cases were reported.

A workplace outbreak is declared if there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the workplace within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.

In a news release, Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health, said the health unit has been working with representatives from Kirkland Lake Gold to ensure all necessary contact tracing is being completed.

Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

“Everyone involved in this investigation has provided valuable support,” Corneil said in the release. “COVID-19 can appear quickly in an area at any given time and everyone needs to remain vigilant in order to ensure we do everything we can to reduce the spread.”

District residents are reminded to follow public health measures. For more information on COVID-19, visit www.timiskaminghu.com and the Ontario Coronavirus website.