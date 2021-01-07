The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 case among residents in the health unit area.

"With this case, the PHU is declaring an outbreak at Extendicare in Kapuskasing in accordance with the provincial guidelines which deems that one case in a long-term care home is an outbreak," the health unit said in a news release Thursday.

"The staff at the long-term care home are taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

It's the third outbreak at a long-term care facility in northeastern Ontario announced Thursday, following similar declarations in Sault Ste. Marie and Parry Sound.

The new case means there have been 136 infections in the health unit's coverage area. Public health will notify all close contacts directly, the release said. If you are not contacted by the heath unit, you are not considered a close contact.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

To reduce the risk of exposure, we ask that you continue to follow public health measures:

- Screen regularly for symptoms.

- Stay home and isolate if you have any symptoms.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Sneeze and cough into your sleeve.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

- Practise two metres physical distancing.

- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

- Do not have gatherings indoors with people outside your household.

- Wear a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing of two metres/six feet cannot be maintained with anyone outside your household.