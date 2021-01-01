Health officials declared an outbreak at Extendicare Maple View in the late evening of Dec. 31 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Both individuals remain in isolation.



Algoma Public Health (APH) says surveillance testing of staff and residents is being completed with all available lab results returning negative tests so far.



As more results become available, Extendicare Maple View will provide updates directly to residents, staff, and family members.



This is the second outbreak declared at the Extendicare Maple View LTC home after three residents tested positive in May.



It remains one of two facilities in the district that have declared outbreaks since the pandemic began.



In September, APH declared an outbreak at the F.J. Davey Home in Sault Ste. Marie after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.



Any family members, staff or essential visitors who have questions, please connect with Maple View at 705-574-3000.

As Algoma Public Health works with Maple View to identify potential exposures, and to support the care team in putting heightened infection prevention and control measures in place that will reduce the risk of further spread, it is important for all Algoma residents to continue to stay vigilant against COVID-19. Risk of exposure to COVID-19 can be reduced by public health measures including:

Limiting close contact to household members only

Maintaining a distance of at least 2 meters (or 6 feet) with those outside of your household

Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and outside when distancing is an issue

Avoiding crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation

Frequent hand washing

Staying home when having symptoms

By law, during the province wide shutdown, indoor gatherings of any size are not permitted with people who are not a part of the same household. This means: