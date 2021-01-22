Public Health Sudbury and Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Finlandiakoti apartment building of Finlandia Village in Greater Sudbury.

Public health officials say the outbreak was declared after one case of COVID-19 in a staff member who remains symptom-free.

Follow up testing to date has resulted in two residents who are also symptom-free and are undergoing further laboratory assessment.

Public Health says it is actively working with the long-term care home to investigate the outbreak and to protect residents and staff.

“The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill, is critical in limiting the spread of the virus. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

This is a developing story...