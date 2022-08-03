COVID outbreak forces cancellations at Blyth Festival

The Blyth Festival has announced it is cancelling the entire run of the third show of the season, The Waltz, due to a COVID outbreak among the cast.

In a statement released Tuesday, the festival says an emergency meeting with the board of directors resulted in a decision to cancel the run.

Adding that when faced with the option of putting a play on that hadn’t had enough time to rehearse, it made no sense to try to move forward with it.

Blyth is currently working on getting in touch with ticket buyers, so if you have purchased tickets to the waltz, you will be called to sort out that purchase.