Not only was his negative test document allegedly faked, a Stratford man turned out to be COVID-positive while attempting to travel through Pearson airport.

According to Peel Regional Police the incident happened on Feb. 8, at the airport when officers with the Canada Border Service Agency became suspicious of the man’s test result.

Peel police say not only was the 29-year-old’s negative test result fraudulent, it turned out to be positive.

The traveler was taken into custody and charged with unlawfully and knowingly using a forged document.

He was released from custody but has been taken to a hotel for a 14-day quarantine period.

He will appear in court sometime in April.