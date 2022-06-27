COVID-related 911 calls increased to 1,873 in 2021: Windsor police

Windsor police are releasing the number of 911 calls and tickets handed out related to the COVID-19 response over the past two years.

The number of COVID-related 911 calls for service was 1,873 in 2021, an increase compared to 1,341 in 2020.

There was also an increase in Reopening Ontario Act charges, with 30 ROA warning tickets in 2021, compared to 13 in 2020.

The Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) was effective July 24, 2020. It ended on April 27, 2022.

“With changing provincial and federal legislation in response to COVID-19 infection rates, our members adapted and maintained our continuity of operations, experiencing minimal disruption to public service delivery,” said the WPS annual report released on Friday.

Windsor police continued to work with public health and City of Windsor bylaw enforcement officers to educate the public and enforce the Emergency Management Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and ROA.

Over the course of the year, public anti-mandate protests and demonstrations occurred, impacting police resources at times, according to police.

“WPS publicly acknowledged the right to peacefully protest and balanced that right with the enforcement of relevant legislation at the time,” said the report.

WINDSOR POLICE ENFORCEMENT ACTION TOTALS

Provincial Offences Notices: Total in 2020 – 11, Total in 2021 - 79

EMCPA/ROA Warning Tickets: Total in 2020 13, Total in 2021 - 30

EMCPA/ROA Verbal Warnings: Total in 2020 – 18, Total in 2021 - 18

PON – Bylaw: Total in 2020 – 55, Total in 2021 - 15

EMCPA/ROA Warnings Bylaw: Total in 2020 269, Total in 2021 - 95

EMCPA/ROA Warnings Auxiliary: Total in 2020 – 717, Total in 2021 - 0

311/WPS Calls to Bylaws: Total in 2020 – 1098, Total in 2021 - 1028

911 Calls for Service: Total in 2020 – 1341, Total in 2021 - 1873

*Auxiliary Park patrol finished on Sept 6, 2020.