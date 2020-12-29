It might not be the New Years Eve that people are used to, but with the ball about to drop, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says that, similar to Christmas, people should ring in 2021 with only those they live with.

“To slow the spread, everyone needs to take personal responsibility and follow public health recommendations,” said Dr. Jim Chirico, the medical officer of health.



“If we do not work together and act now, things will get worse and the lockdown will have to be extended.”

As of Dec. 26, the entire province has gone into a lockdown, making gatherings of any size off-limits.

“We have the ability to slow the spread as we accomplished in the first wave and end the lockdown,” Dr. Chirico adds.



“Therefore, we recommend that you only celebrate the holidays in person with people you live with.”

North Bay Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and Anishinabek Police Service Nipissing Detachment were unavailable for comment.



However, Dr. Chirico says that officials will be keeping an eye out for large gatherings, including housing that have multiple vehicles parked outside.

“Individuals who are found in breach of the provincial shutdown restrictions risk having significant fines imposed. There are a number of types of officers in the province with the authority to issue these fines including North Bay Police, OPP and Anishinabek Police Service.”

However, he didn’t touch on what those fines will look like.

During the media conference he goes onto say that health authorities have asked a lot of people this year, but unfortunately, listening to restrictions especially over major holidays like Christmas and New Years Eve is essential.

“I know everyone is wary of COVID-19. We just want to get back to a normal life, but that isn’t our reality right now,” he said.

“There’s still more to be done.”