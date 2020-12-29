The Timmins Police Service issued a COVID-19 compliance reminder to all residents on Tuesday.

"Provincial restrictions are clear, concise, and focused on mitigating the spread of the virus," police said in a news release.

"With that in mind, the Timmins Police Service reminds all citizens that indoor organized public events and social gatherings are prohibited, except with members of the same household which are identifiable as the people you currently live with."

Exemptions apply to any individuals who live alone or any single parents who are allowed to have exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce social isolation.

Outdoor organized public events and social gatherings must firstly comply with public health advice on physical distancing and are limited to no more than 10 attendees outdoors.

Weddings, funerals, and other religious services, rites, or ceremonies where physical distancing can be maintained are limited to 10 people while indoors, and no more than 10 persons while outdoors as well.

"Any social gathering found to be in violation of these restrictions will merit a police response based on enforcement meant to enhance public safety and to avoid any further proliferation of the virus," the release said.