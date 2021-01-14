There’s a new way for patients and caregivers to access Health Sciences North faster so they can visit their loved ones.

Officials have launched the COVID -19 Self-Screening Tool, an online questionnaire that asks the same pandemic-related questions the hospital staff ask in person.

Alison Robinson, who is the point of entry screening manager for HSN, told CTV News the new screening tool aims to reduce wait times, and ensure patients get to their appointments on time.

“Less lineups, shorter wait times, and overall just a better experience,” Robinson said. “It allows patients prior to coming to the hospital to answer some of those questions, rather then stand and have to answer them in person.”

The new tool has been in the works since November, and officially launched Jan. 9. Robinson said a couple hundred people have used the link so far.

Once the questionnaire is filled out, the person receives a QR code they show to hospital staff upon arrival.

“Those lineups and those wait times continue to grow,” said Robinson. “Living in the north, we are dealing with (cold) weather, we are also dealing with our patients who we don’t want to see having those extended wait times, and we want them to get to their appointment on time.”

HSN has seen 8,000 people in and out of its door this week. Hospital staff is encouraging everyone to use the new self-screening link on HSN’s website before arrival.

For people who don’t use the link, screening is still taking place at the hospital.