COVID 'uptick' found in Windsor-Essex wastewater

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj doesn’t want to be an alarmist, but two indicators are injecting a bit of reality into his day.

He says there has been a minor increase in hospitalizations in the last couple of weeks and a rise in COVID found in local waste water samples adds to the concern.

“But is it going to go back to a wave or is this just the start of a blip and is this what they talk about our new normal,” he said.

Musyj says in December waste water COVID levels started going up, “and we knew early January was gonna be our worst part of wave five and sure enough, it was.”

According to Musyj, since the beginning of the pandemic, waste water trends have been an early indicator of where the region is headed.

“It’s anywhere from one week to two weeks ‘til we see it start coming through patients coming to the hospital, being hospitalized and following that path,” he said.

Mike McKay and his group at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER) were hoping the intensity of the viral signal in the waste water would go back down to near undetectable levels following January’s wave.

“It went down and it sort of plateaued and then we’ve been seeing over the past week or so sort of an uptick in the signal intensity,” McKay said.

He's not sure if that is a result of the relaxation of restrictions or Omicron BA.2.

The sub variant was recently found in wastewater in Victoria, BC. Samples across the U.S. have also shown a rise in virus signal according to the CDC.

GLIER tests samples received from the Little River and Lou Romano Water Reclamation plants five times a week. Samples from Chatham-Kent are tested three times a week.

Musyj feels the bump should serve as a reminder the pandemic is not endemic yet.

“We can’t be blinded to it and think, okay COVID is over,” he said. “March 21 masks are off. Public health measure are dropping. We’re all good. Let’s just proceed and ignore what’s happening.”