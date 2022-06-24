Cow causes crash on Highway 400

A cow is said to be the cause of a crash on Highway 400 Thursday night.

Crews were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 400, north of Highway 89, shortly after 9 p.m. for a cow that was spotted running along the shoulder of the highway, weaving into one of the lanes.

According to Innisfil Fire officials, two vehicles collided while trying to avoid hitting the cow, which sent one car into the ditch.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One lane was blocked as crews searched for the cow, but were unable to find it.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt stated to CTV News, "We had several calls of a cow in the area, but we don’t know who actually lost it."

Police say they don't believe anyone hit the cow.