iHeartRadio

Cowan extends streak in Knights’ Family Day matinee game


image.png

The London Knights beat the Windsor Spitfires at Budweiser Gardens Monday.

Easton Cowan scored the second goal of the night for the Knights. He currently has a 24-game point streak, passing former Knight and current Toronto Maple Leafs’ player Mitch Marner’s streak.

Cowan now has the second longest streak in the team’s history.

The final score was 7-2 in favour of the Knights.

London takes on Kingston Friday. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

12