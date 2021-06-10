Cowboys Music Festival cancelled once again due to COVID-19

For the second straight year, the Cowboys Music Festival will not go ahead during the Calgary Stampede due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This announcement breaks out hearts and we are as saddened about this as you are," read a statement posted to social media on Thursday.

"We truly never imagined we would be missing all of our #teamcowboys fans for the second straight year."

Officials said they tried to work around federal, provincial and city health restrictions but a solution couldn't be found.

Instead, they are now planning for a return in 2022.

"We have been watching from the sidelines this past year and a half and we have to say, we are in absolute awe of how everyone has been navigating through this challenging year," read the post.

"Our healthcare workers, teachers, parents, students, children, frontline workers, families and local businesses, including our friends in the hospitality industry, it has been your sense of community and support that has given us hope and inspired us to be patient, wait our turn and put everything we've got into bringing Cowboys Music Festival back, better than ever, when the time is right and when it is safe for everyone."

