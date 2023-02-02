Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme not seeking another term

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme will not be seeking another term as Chief, he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In the post, Chief Delorme said it was not an easy decision, but there has been a lot of progress made in the last seven years, including the creation of Cowessess Ventures, and progress in urban development.

“We strengthened agriculture, now farming over 6500 acres. We control more of our destiny in child welfare reform with Chief Red Bear Children’s Lodge. The Cree and Saulteaux languages are getting stronger in our home fires,” read the post.

Chief Delorme said that in his last three months as Chief, he is looking forward to continuing work with many people to continue their growth.

The next Cowessess First Nation election will be held in April.