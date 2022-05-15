Cows on the loose at Old Woman Bay

The Ontario Provincial Police report in a tweet Saturday that 40 to 50 cows are on the loose in the Old Woman Bay area on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie after a collision.

They ask drivers in the area to slow down, especially in the dark.

Sunday they tweeted, they have received complaints of people threatening to shoot the wayward cattle still uncollected.

They warn "under no circumstances should anyone attempt to shoot and claim these animals." and added the hashtag '#NoHunting'.

They say contractors are working in the area to corral the cows,

With tweets from the OPP North East Region.