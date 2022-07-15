Cows wander into Simcoe County neighbourhood determined to stay

Animal Services were called to a Bradford neighbourhood Friday for two udderly stubborn cows that got loose from a nearby farm.

"They were just wandering around, enjoying the grass and hydrangeas," Jessica Saunders said in an email to CTV News.

The two cows made their way to Dale Crescent and the 13th Line around 11:30 a.m. and seemed to have no intention of leaving.

The team tried to coax the animals into a waiting trailer with food and water but wound up spending "well over two hours trying to wrangle them," Saunders added.

With the help of a hockey stick and a few neighbours, the cows were finally persuaded into the trailer and delivered back home.

"All the kids on the street had a blast watching," Saunders finished.