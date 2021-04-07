Coyote attack in Stanley Park prompts another warning from conservation officers

Conservation officers are once again reminding the public about aggressive coyotes in Stanley Park after another person was attacked in the park Tuesday night.

The incident happened on the seawall just west of the Prospect Point lighthouse around 9:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the BC Conservation Officer Service.

A woman who was walking in the area suffered minor injuries after a coyote bit her on the calf, the service said.

Conservation officers responded to the area, but were unable to find the offending animal.

"Coyotes are more active at dawn and dusk and park users should consider avoiding those times," the conservation officer service said in its post. "If you choose to go to Stanley Park, there is a risk you could encounter an aggressive coyote."

Conservation officers ask the public to familiarize themselves with coyote safety tips available on the provincial government website. They also ask the public to report any encounters with aggressive coyotes to the provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 877-952-7277.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the BC Conservation Officer Service for more information about Tuesday's incident. This story will be updated if a response is received.