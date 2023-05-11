Coyote attacks 2-year-old in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

B.C. conservation officers are investigating after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in a park in Port Coquitlam Wednesday night.

Police received a flurry of calls from people at the Lions Park playground, where they spotted the coyote.

“Police officers were told that the coyote was being aggressive towards people, especially children, in around a playground area,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

She said police officers arrived on scene at about 7:30 p.m. and were the first ones there because conservation officers were busy attending to another matter in Chilliwack.

Officers were at the park around the time when the coyote bit the toddler, Hodgins said.

The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries, she added.

Officers were able to quickly find the coyote, shooting and killing it.

“Police just happened to be in the right place at the right time to prevent any further injuries from occurring or any further attacks,” she said.

Conservation officers patrolled the park and did not see any other coyotes, according to the service.

An examination was conducted the next day and found the animal to be a healthy adult male.

“We have conducted a necropsy of the coyote and found evidence of feeding on unnatural food sources. We strongly urge people to not feed dangerous wildlife,” Sgt. Todd Hunter told CTV News.

What the animal ate and how it got the food is now part of the investigation.

Hunter explained the playground is in the same vicinity as a travel corridor for coyotes, cougars and bears. Thus, it is important to be vigilant, especially during the times when wildlife are most active.

“Dawn and dusk are when they're looking for food. That's what brings people to the park in the first place; it's nice so they're going to the park and enjoy it. Unfortunately, that's when food has been left out,” he said.

Officers are now working with the city of Port Coquitlam on "public outreach, including signage and patrols."

The service also urged people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including keeping pets on leash and travelling in groups.

Encounters with coyotes can be reported to the provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 877-952-7277, the BCCOS said.

