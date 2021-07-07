Coyote attacks 3 more people in Stanley Park, including man doing yoga

Conservation officers are investigating another series of coyote attacks in Stanley Park that began when a man was bitten on the arm while practicing yoga.

The victim was at the park's Prospect Point picnic area Wednesday morning when a coyote approached and bit him, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

"The man chased the coyote and less than 200 metres away, the animal attacked a runner on the nearby road," the BCCOS said in a Facebook post. "A woman who intervened to help the runner was also bitten on the arm and leg."

All three of the latest coyote attack victims were taken to hospital. Officials said none of their injuries are life-threatening.

Conservation officers temporarily closed off the Prospect Point area and surrounding trails to search for the animal, but have yet to find it.

Officials don't know if the same coyote was responsible for any of the previous incidents in Stanley Park, but said there have been multiple aggressive coyotes involved.

"We are working with park rangers, area organizations and the municipality to review all options to address and reduce coyote conflicts," the BCCOS said.

Back in May, conservation officers urged everyone visiting Stanley Park to take precautions following more than a dozen alarming and sometimes dangerous coyote encounters. Some park visitors were only confronted by coyotes, while others were nipped at and bitten.

Back in January, two coyotes were captured and euthanized, but the attacks persisted.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service encouraged anyone who spots an aggressive coyote to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

There are also tips on how to respond to coyote encounters on the B.C. government website.