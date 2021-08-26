Coyote attacks in Vancouver's Stanley Park force cancellation of annual triathlon's run portion

Organizers of the Vancouver Triathlon are scrambling to find a new running route for their upcoming event because of the ongoing danger from coyotes in Stanley Park.

The Labour Day event usually takes place in and around the park, but organizers said because of the nature of the attacks, they've been asked them to cancel the run portion unless they find an alternate route.

"The Vancouver Parks Board, park rangers and the wildlife team have just deemed it necessary to cancel the run portion of our event due to the number and randomness of these incidents," organizers posted online early Wednesday morning.

"We are working with our contacts in the park to find an alternative run course that meets their newly-imposed safety requirements."

Organizers said their "worst case scenario" is to turn the event into an AquaBike, which is a combination race with swimming and biking.

Dozens of people have been attacked by coyotes in the park since December and some of them have been joggers. Conservation officers have urged people to avoid the park and have said those who do should exercise "abundant caution."

The Vancouver Triathlon was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the possible cancellation of the running portion, the event is allowed to go ahead this year with some COVID-19 measures in place. Masks will be required when picking up race kits, at bike drop off and at gatherings before and after the event.