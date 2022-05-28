Coyote bites child in west end Toronto park: police

Police say a coyote bit a child in a west end Toronto park on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers say they received a report of the attack at Westlake Park, near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.

Police are advising caution to anyone entering the park as the coyote is believed to still be in the area.

Officers say they are heading to the scene and that the child’s injuries do not appear to be serious.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT:

Westlake Park

* 4:25 pm *

- Reports child bitten by coyote

- Coyote is still in the area

- Injuries don't appear serious

- Police en route

* People using park advised to be cautious *#GO1005775

^dh pic.twitter.com/8cucz7ysM5