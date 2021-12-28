Coyote sightings at South Windsor golf course

There have been numerous sightings of coyotes in one South Windsor neighbourhood.

It’s not considered out of the ordinary by city officials, but when they’re spotted is.

Likely due to the large amount of food source at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

“The fact that they’re coming out during the day is different,” says Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis.

“There’s a lot of squirrels, a lot of mice, a lot of rats. So we just want people to be aware of that.”

Francis believes the coyotes are coming from woodlots in South Windsor.

“Maintenance did do a sweep of the course to see if any of the coyote dens were on the course. No dens were on the course,” he said.

Two or three coyotes have been regularly spotted by residents in the last few weeks.

“They are in South Windsor. We are the most biodiverse ward in the city,” Francis tells CTV News Windsor.

The city’s naturalist has been notified.

Karen Cedar says coyotes tend to avoid people, but is reminding residents with the following:

Do not walk a small dog after dusk

Do not attract them or other wildlife with food or treats Coyotes can be deterred with loud noises and sudden movements

Francis says management at Roseland will be patrolling the course.

“A couple times during the day, just so there’s activity on the course with carts or pickup trucks just so coyotes see activity on the course and that might be enough to kind of scare them off,” he said.