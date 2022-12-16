Coyote sightings reported in Brantford

Brantford says multiple coyote sightings have been reported in the city and they’re sharing tips to help homeowners.

The animals have been spotted during the day and evening hours.

Coyotes are not uncommon to the area and sightings are more likely to happen in residential neighbourhoods with natural settings nearby.

DETERRING COYOTES

The City of Brantford says there’s some simple things homeowners can do to prevent unwanted visits:

Do not feed coyotes as it makes them less fearful of humans and they can grow accustomed to human food which may lead to more aggressive behaviour to both people and pets

Remove potential shelter, water andfood sources (garbage bins, pet food and birdfeeders) to a place the animals cannot access and try to put waste containers out closer to collection time

Coyotes are attracted to dog feces so keep your property clean

Keep cats indoors and don’t leave small dogs outside unsupervised

Install flashing lights and/or motion sensors

Pick ripe fruit and seeds from trees and remove them from the ground

Place heavy-duty fences around vegetable gardens

Considering putting up a fence on your property

Clear away bushes and dense weeds near your home (where coyotes could seek shelter)

Close off empty spaces under porches, desks and shed (which coyotes could use as a den to raise their young)

COYOTE ENCOUNTER GUIDELINES

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has released guidelines for anyone who may spot or even encounter a coyote in their neighbourhood:

Never approach or touch a coyote

Pick up small children and pets

Do not turn your back on or run from a coyote

Back away from the coyote and remain calm

Stand tall, wave your hands and make lots of noise

Consider carrying a flashlight to scare the animals away

REPORTING SIGHTINGS

If you see a coyote, reports can be made on the City of Brantford’s website.

For any sick or injured animal, the city asks residents to call Hillside Kennels at 519-469-3247 or 1-888-469-3247.

Call 911 if a coyote poses an immediate threat.