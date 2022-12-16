Coyote sightings reported in Brantford
Brantford says multiple coyote sightings have been reported in the city and they’re sharing tips to help homeowners.
The animals have been spotted during the day and evening hours.
Coyotes are not uncommon to the area and sightings are more likely to happen in residential neighbourhoods with natural settings nearby.
DETERRING COYOTES
The City of Brantford says there’s some simple things homeowners can do to prevent unwanted visits:
- Do not feed coyotes as it makes them less fearful of humans and they can grow accustomed to human food which may lead to more aggressive behaviour to both people and pets
- Remove potential shelter, water andfood sources (garbage bins, pet food and birdfeeders) to a place the animals cannot access and try to put waste containers out closer to collection time
- Coyotes are attracted to dog feces so keep your property clean
- Keep cats indoors and don’t leave small dogs outside unsupervised
- Install flashing lights and/or motion sensors
- Pick ripe fruit and seeds from trees and remove them from the ground
- Place heavy-duty fences around vegetable gardens
- Considering putting up a fence on your property
- Clear away bushes and dense weeds near your home (where coyotes could seek shelter)
- Close off empty spaces under porches, desks and shed (which coyotes could use as a den to raise their young)
COYOTE ENCOUNTER GUIDELINES
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has released guidelines for anyone who may spot or even encounter a coyote in their neighbourhood:
- Never approach or touch a coyote
- Pick up small children and pets
- Do not turn your back on or run from a coyote
- Back away from the coyote and remain calm
- Stand tall, wave your hands and make lots of noise
- Consider carrying a flashlight to scare the animals away
REPORTING SIGHTINGS
If you see a coyote, reports can be made on the City of Brantford’s website.
For any sick or injured animal, the city asks residents to call Hillside Kennels at 519-469-3247 or 1-888-469-3247.
Call 911 if a coyote poses an immediate threat.