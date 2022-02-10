Coyote spottings in a north Regina park sparking concern for some residents

Residents in the Rosemont neighbourhood are concerned about the increased presence of coyotes in A.E. Wilson Park.

Julie Miles has lived in the area for about 25 years and walks in the park every day.

Miles said she has seen more coyotes than usual over the past few weeks.

“There have always been coyotes in the park in the winter periodically, but never as many as we’ve seen this year,” she said. “You are seeing them mid-morning, broad daylight, and they just seem to be bolder.”

Miles took some videos of a coyote she saw on Sunday and posted them on a community Facebook page. Area residents have commented on the post that they are concerned about the number of coyotes in the park.

“I’m a little concerned as to why they have suddenly come into the city where they haven’t in the past,” Miles said. “If I were walking a small dog or if I had a cat that was wandering outside, I would certainly be worried about them.”

Coyotes moving into urban centres and parks is normal this time of year, asccording to the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation.

“When their food sources become a little lenient outside in the rural areas, they move in,” Darrell Crabbe, executive director with the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, said. “The rabbit population is Regina has boomed over the last few years. I’m just guessing that probably looks like a pretty good food source for them to come into town.”

Crabbe said coyotes are also very adaptable and are used to living around humans, adding they will continue to follow their food source.

“When they are living in the rural areas they are much more skittish and concerned about human beings,” Crabbe said. “I would recommend anybody who sees a coyote not acting normally, the normal process would be for them to run away from you, you should be reaching out to the city or the Ministry of Environment.”

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Regina said it is aware of the sightings and is on the lookout for coyotes, but they have a large range.

“If they become trapped in a yard we will remove and relocate,” the statement said.

The statement continues to state if a resident encounters a coyote they should be loud to frighten them away.

Residents are also encouraged to keep gates to their backyard closed, keep dog food indoors and clean up dog feces to discourage the coyotes from coming into the residential neighbourhoods.