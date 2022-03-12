iHeartRadio

CP freight train derailed Saturday morning

image.jpg

 

A freight train carrying corn derailed near Drinkwater, Sask. early Saturday morning.

In a statement to CTV News, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) said the derailment happened at approximately 6:30 a.m.

There were no injuries and there is no public safety concerns.

CP said they immediately dispatched teams to respond to the site and the incident is under investigation.

