CP Holiday Train arrives in Alberta; Calgary show slated for Dec. 11

A popular holiday tradition is right on track to begin spreading seasonal cheer throughout Alberta.

The Canada Pacific Holiday Train has rolled into the province with four performances — Medicine Hat, Tilley, Brooks and Gleichen — scheduled for Wednesday.

The free live concerts with Juno and Canadian Country Music Award winner Tenille Townes and Aysanabee will run for approximately 30 minutes and volunteers will be on hand to collect cash and non-perishable food donations from concert-goers for local food banks.

The train will head north for a slate of shows throughout the week before arriving in Calgary on Saturday.

Dec. 8

Blackfalds;

Lacombe;

Ponoka;

Wetaskiwin;

Millet; and,

Leduc

Dec. 9

Josephburg and Edmonton

Dec. 11

Calgary – Anderson CTrain station

Dec. 13 (Tenille Townes and Virginia to Vegas)

Cochrane;

Stoney Nakoda;

Canmore; and,

Banff.

The holiday train will then continue west for a series of shows throughout B.C.

For concert location information and times visit CP Holiday Train.