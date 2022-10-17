CP Holiday Train on track to stop in Cambridge next month

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is returning to the tracks to chug across North America, and one of the scheduled stops is in Waterloo region.

The festive train has been on a hiatus over the last few years, and this season will make its first cross-continent tour in three years.

"I'm grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe," said Keith Creel, CP's president and chief executive officer in a news release.

The train will roll into Cambridge at the Old Galt train station on Nov. 30.

According to the schedule posted by CP, the train will arrive at 4 p.m. and holiday performers will hold a show from 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill are set to perform in Cambridge.

The U.S. routed train will continue on from Cambridge and arrive in Ayr, Ont., at 5:20 p.m. the same day.

"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” said Creel in the release. “We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

This year's performers include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell, who are set to perform at stops along the tour.