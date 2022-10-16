CP Holiday Train returning to Sask. after two-year absence

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the railway this winter for its first cross-continent tour in since 2019.

The annual holiday fundraiser event was forced to revert to virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021. This year, the train will raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities on the CP network of railways.

"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” CP President and CEO Keith Creel said in a news release.

“We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

This year’s tour is set to begin on Nov. 23 and will include 168 live shows according to CP.

Of the 168 total shows, 11 are set to take place across Saskatchewan.

CANADIAN ROUTE

Moosomin, Dec. 5 – 11:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Broadview, Dec. 5 – 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Indian Head, Dec. 5 - 4:05 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Qu’Appelle, Dec 5. - 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina, Dec. 5 - 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Moose Jaw, Dec. 6 - 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Swift Current, Dec. 6 - 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Maple Creek, Dec. 7 - 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

AMERICAN ROUTE

Portal, Dec 18 – 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Estevan, Dec 18 – 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Weyburn, Dec 18 – 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Live performers taking part in the 2022 holiday train include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell as well as many more.

While the live music shows are free to attend, CP asks those attending the events to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they’re able to.

The Holiday Train program began in 1999 and has raised more than $21 million and has collected more than five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.