CP Holiday Train rolls into Regina for first time in three years

For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Holiday Train will make a stop in Regina Monday evening.

The pandemic forced the train to do only virtual performances in 2020 and 2021.

The train raises money and collects donations for foodbanks in the communities it stops in.

Musical performances from Tenielle Townes and Aysanabee will take place at stops that include Moosomin, Sask. around noon, Broadview, Sask. around 2 p.m., Indian Head, Sask. around 4 p.m., Qu’Appelle, Sask. at 5:15 p.m. and ending in Regina at 7:15 p.m. before travelling to Moose Jaw on Tuesday.

The #CPHolidayTrain is back! We’re on a mission to fight food insecurities this holiday season. This #GivingTuesday, celebrate the spirit of giving by donating to your local food bank.



In Regina, the best place to see the train is the site of the old Mosaic Stadium.

The train will officially stop at 2905 N Railway Street.

A full schedule for the CP Holiday Train can be seen here.

Since 1999 the holiday train has raised more than $21 million, collecting more than five million pounds of food for community food banks along the way.