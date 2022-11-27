CP Holiday train to bring holiday festivities to London this week

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be bringing all the holiday cheer to London this coming week.

The festive train will roll into the city Wednesday Nov. 30 around 8:15 p.m.

This will be the train's first return since 2019 as it had to go virtual over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The train will make its London stop at the Richmond Street railway crossing between Oxford and Central with performances from Lindsay Eli and JoJo Mason starting at 8:30 p.m.