CP Rail emergency railway repairs close area of Richmond Street

Richmond Street between Piccadilly Street and Pall Mall will be closed Wednesday.

The area will be closed between 7am – 11pm to make repairs to the railway crossing at Richmond Street.

Detours for motorists travelling north and southbound on Richmond Street will be posted to use Oxford Street East, Waterloo Street, and Pall Mall Street.

Pedestrians are encouraged to use alternative routes as temporary sidewalk closures are in place in the area.

Access to local business and residences will be available.

