CP rail locomotives involved in 'minor' derailment in Regina

Canadian Pacific Railway confirmed that two of its locomotives derailed entering its Regina Yard on Sunday.

The ‘minor’ derailment occurred just after 1 p.m. according to a spokesperson for CP Rail.

The two locomotives were part of a freight train and were entering the Regina Yard at a slow speed near the train crossing on Elphinstone St. when the derailment occurred.

The incident was noticed by a number of Regina residents near Mosaic Stadium.

If Anyones trying to get to the Labour day classic a train derailed outside mosaic inbetween Ephinstone and Saskatchewan Ave. Find a different route

The derailment was cleaned up in time for foot traffic to be allowed through the rail crossing, prior to the start of the Saskatchewan Roughriders' Labour Day Classic at 3 p.m.

CP Rail confirmed no injuries were sustained during the derailment and the incident was not a public safety concern.