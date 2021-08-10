CP Rail makes sweetened bid for Kansas City Southern valued at US$31B including debt
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has sweetened its takeover offer for Kansas City Southern with a US$31 billion bid for the U.S. railway.
Suspicious death of 30-year-old Eskasoni man being investigated as homicide: N.S. RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia are now investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man as a homicide.
Millions in funding announced for seniors affordable housing projectWinnipeg will be getting 97 new affordable housing units for seniors thanks to a $25.8 million investment from the federal government.
Peace River doctors plead for continued testing, tracing as vaccination rates continue to lagThe letter is dated Aug. 9 and outlines the authors' "deepest concerns" that the recent removal of public health measures puts their community at risk.
Why Manitoba still hasn't released modelling on the Delta variantThe Manitoba government is still working on its modelling for the Delta variant, saying it’s a time-consuming process that requires verification.
Americans return to Canada across Sault Ste. Marie borderAmerican travellers flocked to border crossings in cities across the country, with Canada easing up on its travel restrictions on Monday.
Kalin's Call: Building heat and humidity triggers heat warnings for MaritimesIt’s expected to be a very warm and very muggy week ahead for the Atlantic region.
This Ottawa woman trapped more than 100 rats in three monthsAn Ottawa woman says she's caught more than 100 rats in her neighbourhood since May, and it's a problem she's never before had to deal with.
Massive OPP search underway for man suspected of having a compound bow in Tiny TownshipThe OPP has a massive ground, and air search underway in Tiny Township as they search for a man believed to be armed with a compound bow.
RCMP cruiser struck in North BattlefordA tow truck was needed to clear the scene Friday after an RCMP cruiser was struck en route to an emergency call in North Battleford.