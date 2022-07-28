iHeartRadio

CP Rail sees second quarter profit fall despite higher revenue

Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks due to the strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. reported a lower profit despite higher revenue in its latest quarter.

The Calgary-based railway reported a net income of $765 million in its second quarter, down from $1.25 billion in the same period last year.

CP Rail reported adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents, down from $1.03 in 2021.

The company posted an adjusted operating income of $887 million in the quarter, a three per cent drop from $919 million the year before.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 was $2.20 billion, a seven per cent increase from $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year

The company announced its quarterly dividend would be 19 cents per share for the quarter, payable on Oct. 31.

12