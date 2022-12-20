CP train collides with dump truck in Springwater Township

Provincial police are at the scene of a collision involving a Canadian Pacific train and dump truck in Springwater Township.

Huronia West OPP says the crash happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Grenfel Road railway crossing.

Police say there are no injuries reported.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

Police say Old Orchard and Pine Grove roads will be affected for several hours for the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Canadian Pacific police are attending the scene.

Witnesses are asked to contact Huronia West OPP with any information at 1-888-310-1122.