CPKC to partner with U.S. railway CSX Corp. on hydrogen locomotives

Canadian Pacific Kansas City says it will collaborate with U.S. railway CSX Corp. to develop additional hydrogen-powered locomotives.

The Calgary-based company, dubbed CPKC as a result of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s acquisition of Kansas City Southern earlier this year, says it will partner with the Florida-based CSX for the building and deployment of hydrogen locomotive conversion kits for diesel electric locomotives.

As a first step, CSX will convert one of its diesel locomotives using a hydrogen conversion kit developed by CPKC.

North America's railway fleet is currently nearly entirely powered by diesel locomotives, which are the industry's most significant source of greenhouse gas emissions.

CPKC, or CP Rail as it was then called, announced in 2020 that it would develop North America's first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive.

That prototype was designed and built in-house by CP engineers, and has since accumulated more than 1,600 kilometres of testing in revenue service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.