CPL roundup: Pacific battles Edmonton to draw
Staff
The Canadian Press
A goal in the 76th minute rescued a single point for FC Edmonton Saturday as the club settled for a 2-2 draw with Pacific FC in Canadian Premier League play.
Pacific's Matteo Polisi opened the scoring in the 42nd minute and Terran Campbell put the home side up 2-0 with a goal in the 54th.
Edmonton's Easton Ongaro cut the deficit to a single goal in the 58th minute and Tobias Warschewski scored in the 76th to complete the 2-2 tie.
Pacific outshot Edmonton 11-4, with six attempts on target compared to three for the visitors.
Pacific (6-2-3) remains atop the CPL standings, three points above Valour FC.
Edmonton sits in sixth with a 3-5-3 record.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2021.
