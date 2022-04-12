CPP Investments and Tata Realty and Infrastructure form joint venture in India
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. have announced a joint venture to develop and own commercial office space in India.
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killedA first year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by pickup truck and killed in London, ON.
-
New research project aims to make heavy industry saferA new partnership between Cambrian College and Sudbury’s software development company Sofvie Inc. aims to make heavy industry safer.
-
Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Michael Beaudry, release defensive back BlakeThe Edmonton Elks signed quarterback Michael Beaudry and released defensive back Eric Blake on Tuesday.
-
One person in hospital following shooting in Halifax: policeOne person is in hospital following a shooting in the 3000 block of Federal Avenue in Halifax.
-
One dead after car crushed by tree in VancouverOne person has died after a tree came crashing down onto the roof of their vehicle Tuesday afternoon in South Vancouver.
-
Record overdose deaths prompt more calls for safe drug supply in B.C.There are calls for urgent action after B.C. recorded yet another record-breaking month for toxic drug overdoses.
-
'Blood sport:' Observers say purported emails suggest decline of Alberta politicsEmails suggesting a former Alberta justice minister hired a political fixer to pull the phone logs of a reporter to trace her sources show how the province's politics has deteriorated, observers say.
-
Kitsilano pool may not reopen this summer, as repairs from destructive January storm continueMonths after Vancouver's shoreline suffered extensive storm damage, Kitsilano pool appears to be a long way from reopening.
-
Indigenous chocolate shop to open in downtown SudburyAn Indigenous chef who creates edible art is expanding her business in Sudbury.