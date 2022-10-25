CPS investigating suspicious death of suspected East Village assault victim

The Calgary Police Service is trying to determine what led to the death of an unidentified man who was found severely injured in East Village early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. at around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a man in medical distress.

Witnesses told officers it appeared the victim had suffered injuries in some sort of a physical altercation, and he was bleeding on the steps near the Real Canadian Superstore entrance.

CPS officials say it does appear the man had been assaulted.

Witnesses and first responders tried to save the man's life before he was transported to hospital where he later died.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be scheduled for later this week.

If the death is deemed a homicide, it would be the 23rd in Calgary so far this year. There were 22 murders in the city in 2021.

Police are now focused on tracking down CCTV footage from the area and speaking with witnesses to figure out what led to the man's death.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the victim's identity, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers