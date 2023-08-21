CPS investigation at downtown CTrain station

Calgary police blocked off a downtown LRT station for several hours Monday morning for an investigation.

CPS tells CTV News officers responded to calls of an altercation at around 5 a.m. but it’s unclear exactly what happened or how many people were involved.

There is also no information on the age or gender of those involved.

There was one victim that is now being treated for injuries.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. four police officers worked to take a man to the ground, handcuff him and put him in the back of a police cruiser on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street S.W.

Police later confirmed that the arrest was connected to the incident at the LRT station.

At 5 a.m., an injured man used a help phone at the Eighth Street CTrain station to call for help. @calgarytransit was able to immediately call for emergency services who transported the man to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of what is believed to… pic.twitter.com/BSRr9BOENK

Officers say they will release more information once they have had an opportunity to speak with all of the parties involved.

The LRT platform was reopened at about 10 a.m.