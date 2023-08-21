CPS investigation at downtown CTrain station
Calgary police blocked off a downtown LRT station for several hours Monday morning for an investigation.
CPS tells CTV News officers responded to calls of an altercation at around 5 a.m. but it’s unclear exactly what happened or how many people were involved.
There is also no information on the age or gender of those involved.
There was one victim that is now being treated for injuries.
At approximately 6:50 a.m. four police officers worked to take a man to the ground, handcuff him and put him in the back of a police cruiser on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street S.W.
Police later confirmed that the arrest was connected to the incident at the LRT station.
�� UPDATE ��
At 5 a.m., an injured man used a help phone at the Eighth Street CTrain station to call for help. @calgarytransit was able to immediately call for emergency services who transported the man to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of what is believed to… pic.twitter.com/BSRr9BOENK
Officers say they will release more information once they have had an opportunity to speak with all of the parties involved.
The LRT platform was reopened at about 10 a.m.
-
Sunnidale Road bridge in Barrie demolished to pave way for improved traffic flowCrews have demolished the Sunnidale Road bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie to make room for a new, larger structure to improve traffic flow through the area.
-
Man accused of setting his shirt on fire charged with arsonA 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at a business and set his shirt on fire.
-
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says TrudeauPrime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
-
Trudeau, P.E.I. premier announce expanded child care on IslandPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King say wages will increase this fall for some early childhood educators and new daycare spaces will be added.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Drumbo, Ont.Southwestern Public Health is placing residents of Drumbo, a township between Woodstock and Kitchener, under a boil water advisory following a pressure loss at Drumbo water treatment.
-
Comedian Bill Burr to perform at Casino Rama this fallEmmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is scheduled to perform at Casino Rama Resort this fall.
-
Folklorama releases final attendance numbers for 2023 festivalHundreds of thousands of people took a whirlwind tour around the world over the past two weeks in Winnipeg.
-
Canadian women's rugby team qualifies for Paris Olympics, men's team faces another qualifierCanada's women's rugby sevens team is going to next summer's Olympic Games in Paris, but the men's team will have to continue trying to qualify.
-
Police search for suspects wanted in connection with attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont.York police are searching for suspects in connection with an attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont., and believe the same suspects may have been involved in an armed carjacking last week.