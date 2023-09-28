CPS questioned over its handling of hate speech following anti-LGBTQ2S+ rally

The Calgary Police Commission raised some questions with the Calgary Police Service over its handling of hate speech following the Million March for Children last week.

Commissioner Heather Campbell brought up the concern during a regular meeting of the police commission on Wednesday.

She told the meeting that her question stemmed from the anti-LGBTQ2S+ rally and the speech that was used by the participants.

"(I'm) thinking about how we protect the community, how we protect community members, how we protect Calgarians from having such horrible hate speech hurled and spewed at them for no other reason than they want to exist."

Deputy Chief Katie McLellan said she wouldn't be able to speak to any specific incident at the rally, but she confirmed there is no place for hate in the city of Calgary.

"It's really through awareness and education, peer support, engagement and having those conversations," she said.

"It's those constant conversations and bringing it to people's attention that when these kinds of incidents happen, we need to be engaged, we need to be involved and, as you know, we will deal with it."

She added police are allies of the LGBTQ2S+ community and tasked with monitoring behaviour, not beliefs.

Protest organizers and supporters claimed children are being indoctrinated and sexualized in school. Including counter protesters, about 1,100 people attended the event.

Following the protest, the Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) said existing policy has always allowed parents to opt out of sexual orientation and identity education for their children.

The ATA also said the protesters also misrepresented how those lessons were being taught.