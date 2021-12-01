CPS says most new photo radar requirements already in place

Calgary Police say new photo radar restrictions announced by the province Wednesday mostly mirror the existing practices.

"At first review, most of these changes align with current CPS practices," CPS said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "New guidelines announced today on the requirements needed to add photo radar locations will be reviewed and adhered to."

The restrictions prohibit photo radar from being used in speed transition zones or in school and construction zones unless children or workers are present.

They will also require photo radar vehicles to be clearly marked and police will have to try other safety measures before introducing new passive enforcement locations.

"This may hinder our ability to rapidly deploy the use of photo radar to a location that has shown the need for traffic enforcement," the statement said.

Some Calgarians who spoke with CTV News said they didn't mind the idea of photo radar, but don't like feeling tricked when they get their picture snapped.

"It's been 50 (km/h) but it’s changed to 30, but you don't see the sign until you're past it and they got you," said one man outside the Centre Street Superstore.

He says he has learned some hard lessons from the tickets, but would appreciate better signage in places to help keep him on the right side of traffic laws.

"Photo radar I think it saves lives, I gotta admit that," he said.

Another woman said the province’s actions sound like a step in the right direction.

"I can see the lower speed limits in playgrounds and schools and I think people respect that," she says. "Sometimes I think it’s more of a money maker than anything else."

According to the province, the 26 Alberta municipalities with photo radar enforcement brought in $203 million in revenue last year. In a statement, CPS said they were unable to share current photo enforcement revenue numbers.

According to past public comments, photo radar revenue in 2018 was roughly $40 million.

CPS says for every dollar spent on remote traffic intersection cameras, society saves $11 on medical, emergency and disability costs.