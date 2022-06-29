Crack down on commercial vehicle violations in North Bay
A recent crackdown by the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation in North Bay led to 145 offence notices in the area of Highway 11 in Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst.
The enforcement campaign took place between June 20-24 along the northern corridor of the highway.
"As a result of the initiative, 165 commercial motor vehicles were inspected with 51 of those being placed out of service," police said in a news release Wednesday.
A total of 145 provincial offence notices were issued. Some of the charges include suspended drivers, dangerous goods, speeding and distracted driving.
"The OPP acknowledges and commends the many (commercial motor vehicles) drivers who contribute to safe Ontario roads by following traffic laws, driving at safe speeds and distances while complying with inspections requirements, adhering to recording their hours and making sure loads are secure," the release said.
