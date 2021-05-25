Crackdown on illegal sidewalk scooter use nets more than a dozen fines

A first-of-its kind enforcement operation by city peace officers saw more than a dozen tickets given out to people riding e-scooters illegally over the long weekend.

Between May 21 and 24, officers handed out 17 tickets and 127 warnings to e-scooterers illegally riding on sidewalks in Old Strathcona and downtown.

The fine for riding an e-scooter on a sidewalk is $100.

A second round of escalated enforcement will take place in June.

Users can ride on bike lanes, shared pathways, shared streets and on roads where the speed limit is 50 km/h or less.

E-scooters can’t be ridden on sidewalks, park trails the city does not maintain, or vehicle lanes for patio use on Jasper Avenue, in Old Strathcona and along 124 Street.