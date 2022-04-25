Crackdown on loud vehicles in North Bay leads to dozens of charges in just a week

Police in North Bay say they have laid 32 charges in the first week of a crackdown on loud and illegally modified vehicles in the city.

Most of the charges – 12 – were for speeding, but eight drivers were charged with having improper mufflers, five with excessive noise and three were charged with stunt driving. One person was charged with driving without a licence and another with using their phone while driving.

"Two charges (were laid) under the Environmental Protection Act as a result of modified exhausts or the removal of a vehicle’s catalytic converter," police said in a news release Monday.

The North Bay Police Service, in partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police and North Bay bylaw officers, is undertaking "an enhanced enforcement campaign against excessive vehicle noise and illegally modified vehicles in the city," the release said.

"In addition to fines, some of these offences can result in the offender’s vehicle being impounded, driver’s license suspension, and mandated vehicle inspections."

Anyone with information about vehicles operating in contravention of North Bay’s noise bylaws is asked to contact North Bay police at 705-497-5555. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.