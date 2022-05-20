Crackdown on youth gatherings downtown to continue this weekend: Victoria police

Victoria police say patrol officers will once again be out in force this weekend amid a rise in reports of youth vandalism and violence in the downtown core.

The police department says officers have been responding to complaints about large groups of young people using drugs and alcohol downtown over the past six weeks.

Police say the gatherings are being organized on social media and have resulted in random attacks on strangers.

Eight young people were arrested during a similar crackdown last weekend, including three people who required medical care for intoxication, according to the department.

"Our presence downtown this weekend is to deter violence and ensure downtown is safe and enjoyable for everyone," said Victoria police Insp. Kerrilee Jones in a statement Friday.

Jones said VicPD is working with other local police agencies, municipalities and school districts to resolve the issue.