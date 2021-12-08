Cracked Cyclones: One military helicopter repaired using reinforcement in the tail
The Canadian military confirmed Wednesday that repairs have been completed on one of its 19 Cyclone helicopters recently found with cracks in its tail.
The Royal Canadian Air Force issued a statement saying Sikorsky Aircraft, the U.S.-based manufacturer of the aircraft, has devised a fix that involves the installation of reinforcements to provide additional strength to the helicopter's airframe.
Maj. Cynthia Kent, a spokeswoman for the Air Force, says it will take about two to three days to repair each aircraft.
Meanwhile, Sikorsky spokesman John Dorrian confirmed Wednesday that the cracks -- first detected on Nov. 26 in a B.C.-based helicopter -- were found in the forward portion of the tail cone, which is the section of the tail closest to the fuselage.
Dorrian says the cracks do not pose an immediate safety hazard, but he says that could change if the damaged helicopters kept flying without repairs.
As well, Dorrian confirmed that there are no cracks in any of the helicopters' "primary structural load components," which refers to the airframe's key load-bearing parts.
