Cracking down on parties, COVID at an anti-vax protest and a dramatic crash: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week

The City of Kingston announces it is cracking down on parties in the University District, a local health unit warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at an anti-vaccine mandate protest, and a driver smashes into a popular store in North Gower.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five most viewed stories on our website this week.

The City of Kingston is issuing a new emergency order in a bid to curb large parties happening in the University District near Queen’s campus.

Under the new order, fines for attending an "aggravated nuisance party" will go from $500 to $2,000.

An "aggravated nuisance party" is described as when the number of people at a party exceeds the limits under the Reopening Ontario Act. The current gathering limits are 100 people outside and 25 people inside.

The order will also allow increased enforcement from police. This will allow officers to immediately issue fines for violations once a nuisance party has been declared.

Finally, the city will allow the disclosure of first and last names to the media of individuals charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, the Reopening Ontario Act, the Emergency Orders By-Law, the Nuisance Party By-Law, and the Noise By-Law.

In just two weeks, vaccine passports will become part of a daily routine for most Ontarians.

But one small business owner says he’s against the new rules, and he will be boycotting the vaccine passports.

Owner of OCR Academy gym, Joshua Fry, says when passports take effect on Sept. 22, he’s not going to screen any of his members or staff.

Fry says he is not against vaccines; he is opposed to asking businesses to screen for compliance.

There is widespread endorsement from public health officials, doctors and medical experts worldwide saying vaccines are safe, and they work.

Fry believes that people's medical information should remain private and that his facilities are already taking all the precautions to keep people safe.

Two employees have quit over Fry’s decision not to monitor vaccines.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is asking anyone who attended a recent anti-vaccine mandate protest in Cornwall, Ont. to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after it received a report that someone with active COVID-19 was there.

The demonstration took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 in front of the Cornwall Community Hospital, the EOHU said.

"The EOHU is recommending that everyone who attended the demonstration monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 10 days. Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 right away," the health unit said in a release. "Individuals who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days."

The EOHU said between 100 and 150 people were at the protest.

Ottawa police have arrested a Scarborough man after he allegedly shot a security guard in the ByWard Market overnight.

In a release Monday morning, police said the man had been denied entry to a bar on Clarence Street at around 1 a.m. and shot the guard twice in the leg before running away.

Police said that the guard was expected to undergo surgery and that the injuries were not life threatening.

Police further allege that as they were chasing the suspect, he shot at an officer before he was eventually arrested. The officer was not hurt.

Andre Green is accused of attempted murder and is facing other gun-related charges. Police said he is not a registered restricted gun owner.

In the days that followed, Mayor Jim Watson set up what he called a "leadership table" made up of groups including the Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Public Health, business improvement areas, and social services groups, to tackle violent crime in the market and across the city.

A driver crashed into the side of a North Gower store early this week.

Emergency crews were called to the Perkins Home Building Centre near the corner of Roger Stevens Drive and Fourth Line Road in North Gower at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when a driver crashed through the east wall of the building.

Ottawa firefighters had to extricate the driver and had him out of the wreckage by 1:30 a.m. Ottawa paramedics say the man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in serious condition with injuries to his head and legs.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

General Manager Mark Perkins was out of town for the long weekend when he learned that a driver had crashed through the wall.

Perkins Home Building Centre, known for decades as Perkins Lumber, has been a staple in North Gower since the 1930s.

Cleanup was completed over the Labour Day long weekend and the store reopened to customers on Tuesday.