Crafts help Sudbury youth learn about mental health

As summer ends, there was a wrap-up celebration of the Crafts For Mental Health program Friday at Place Des Arts.

Youth of African heritage ages nine to 16 took part in creative activities and at the same time learned about mental health and self-advocacy.

"The focus on mental health is because a lot of black children are struggling with mental health, some are struggling with discrimination," said Adelbola Adefioye, the founder of the Afro Women and Youth Foundation.

"And because COVID happened, and COVID aggravated the issues that we already have in the black community."

The creative and informative summer program was put on by the Afro Women and Youth Foundation, in partnership with the Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre.

"Youth struggle with mental health at an alarming rate that continues to get neglected it continues to get ignored especially for youth of colour and especially for BIPOC youth in the Northern region," said TT Scott, of the Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre.

On the last day of the program, participants shared what they learned.

"If you are busy with something you won't have the time to be idle and doing nothing and thinking about like things you failed at," said Chimdinma Kingsley-Emereuwa, 17.

"But you can try with these activities, different types of things you are really good at."

Self-advocacy was the topic of a session.

"At school for example, if you are being bullied at school, you don't self advocate no one will know what's going on," said Ty Gbiaye, 13.

"And if no one if no one knows what's going on, it will just keep happening more and more."

Taiye Oduwole, 9, said he learned about the value of good communication.

"Interacting with people can help you with difficult things that you don't know how to solve," said Taiye.

The five-week program was funded by a grant through the City of Greater Sudbury. Organizers said they plan to apply for more funding to continue the program.